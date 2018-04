Violinist Vadim Gluzman showcases the vibrant Violin Concerto by Brahms, and Tugan Sokhiev conducts Prokofiev's war-torn yet optimistic Symphony No. 5.

Saturday, April 28, 2018 (encore Monday, May 7)

8:00 PM

Tugan Sokhiev, conductor

Vadim Gluzman, violin

BRAHMS Violin Concerto

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5

Vadim Gluzman previews Brahms's Violin Concerto:

Tugan Sokhiev previews Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5: