Related Program: 
Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

Aimard Plays Ravel at Tanglewood

  • Pierre-Laurent Aimard
    Pierre-Laurent Aimard
    Marco Borggreve / Deutsche Grammophon

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Charles Dutoit, conductor
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano
Paul Groves, tenor
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Children’s Chorus

STRAVINSKY Chant funèbre
RAVEL Piano Concerto for the left hand
BERLIOZ Te Deum

Tags: 
Charles Dutoit
Pierre-Laurent Aimard
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Paul Groves
Igor Stravinsky
Maurice Ravel
Hector Berlioz