Now available on-demand: the Boston Symphony Orchestra plays the "Symphonie Espagnole" by Lalo, the Symphony No. 2 by Dutilleux, and more.

Saturday, April 1, and Monday, April 10

Alain Altinoglu, conductor

Renaud Capuçon, violin

Berlioz - Roman Carnival Overture

Lalo - Symphonie espagnole

Dutilleux - Symphony No. 2, Le Double

Roussel - Bacchus et Ariane, Suite No. 2

Hear the concert on demand

Hear a preview with Alain Altinoglu on The Answered Question: