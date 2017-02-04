Andreas Scholl Sings the "Ich habe genug"

Listen to the episode

Countertenor Andreas Scholl talks with host Brian McCreath about life, music, and Bach, recorded in Oct. 2011, when Scholl visited Boston for a concert presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston.

On the program:

Cantata BWV 200 Bekennen will ich seinen Namen - Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Basel Chamber Orchestra

Violin Concerto E, BWV 1042 - Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Chamber Orchestra of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra

Prelude and Fugue in B, BWV 868 - Andras Schiff, piano

Cantata BWV 82 Ich habe genug (translation) - Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Basel Chamber Orchestra