The Bach Hour

Bach in the Back Bay

  First Lutheran Boston organ
    First Lutheran Boston organ
    Richards & Fowkes

On the program:

Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir (attr. Martin Luther) - Robert MacDonald, bass

Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir, after BWV 686 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Cantata BWV 38 Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir (translation) - Deborah York, soprano;  Franziska Gottwald, alto;  Paul Agnew, tenor;  Klaus Mertens, bass;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

English Suite No. 3 in G minor, BWV 808 - Craig Smith, piano

Fantasy and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537 - Balint Karosi, organ (Richards & Fowkes organ at First Lutheran Church of Boston)

Balint Karosi
Craig Smith
Timothy Roberts
Robert MacDonald
Johann Sebastian Bach