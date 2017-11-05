Bach in the Back Bay

On the program:

Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir (attr. Martin Luther) - Robert MacDonald, bass

Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir, after BWV 686 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Cantata BWV 38 Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir (translation) - Deborah York, soprano; Franziska Gottwald, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

English Suite No. 3 in G minor, BWV 808 - Craig Smith, piano

Fantasy and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537 - Balint Karosi, organ (Richards & Fowkes organ at First Lutheran Church of Boston)