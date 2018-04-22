Bach's Musical Transformations

This week on "The Bach Hour," Harvard University's Christoph Wolff describes Bach's approach to transforming works by other composers, and Philippe Herreweghe conducts Collegium Vocale Gent in Bach's Cantata 12.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049 - Daniel Stepner, violin; Christopher Krueger and Roy Sansom, recorders; Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, conductor

Cantata BWV 12 Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen (translation) - Daniel Taylor, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Concerto in A minor, BWV 593 (after Vivaldi) - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildenbrandt organ at St. Wenceslaus Church, Naumberg, Germany)