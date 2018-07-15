Bahrami Plays Bach in Leipzig

Pianist Ramin Bahrami is the soloist in Bach's emotionally probing D minor concerto, with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra and conductor Riccardo Chailly.



Listen to the episode

On the program:

Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - Peter Blanchette and Peter Michelini, archguitars

Cantata BWV 45 Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist (translation) - Robin Tyson, alto; Christoph Genz, tenor; Brindley Sherratt, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 - Ramin Bahrami, piano; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor