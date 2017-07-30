Beauty and Nostalgia: Britain Between Battles

May 7, 2017
The Boston Chamber Music Society plays rarely-heard British gems from the turbulent years between the two World Wars, and A Far Cry performs works by Elgar and Tchaikovsky.
On the Program:
Part One
BLISS: Oboe Quintet (1927)
BAX: Sonata for Viola and Piano (1922)
Boston Chamber Music Society
Peggy Pearson, oboe
Judith Eissenberg & Jesse Mills, violins
Dimitri Murrath & Marcus Thompson, violas
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Rieko Aizawa, piano
Hear a Preview! Cathy Fuller chats with Marcus Thompson, Dimitri Murrath and Peggy Pearson:
Part Two
ELGAR: Introduction and Allegro
TCHAIKOVSKY: Serenade for Strings, performed from memory
A Far Cry
Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society.
Learn more about A Far Cry.
Part One recorded January 29, 2017 at Sanders Theatre.
Part Two recorded September 23, 2016 at Jordan Hall.