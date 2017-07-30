Beauty and Nostalgia: Britain Between Battles

May 7, 2017

The Boston Chamber Music Society plays rarely-heard British gems from the turbulent years between the two World Wars, and A Far Cry performs works by Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

On the Program:

Part One

BLISS: Oboe Quintet (1927)

BAX: Sonata for Viola and Piano (1922)

Boston Chamber Music Society

Peggy Pearson, oboe

Judith Eissenberg & Jesse Mills, violins

Dimitri Murrath & Marcus Thompson, violas

Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Rieko Aizawa, piano

Hear a Preview! Cathy Fuller chats with Marcus Thompson, Dimitri Murrath and Peggy Pearson:

Part Two

ELGAR: Introduction and Allegro

TCHAIKOVSKY: Serenade for Strings, performed from memory

A Far Cry

Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society.

Learn more about A Far Cry.

Part One recorded January 29, 2017 at Sanders Theatre.

Part Two recorded September 23, 2016 at Jordan Hall.