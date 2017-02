March 12

The world-renowned ensemble plays an all-Beethoven program at a concert presented by Rockport Music.

Takács Quartet

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 2 in G major, Op. 18, No. 2

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 95 “Serioso”

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131

Recorded on November 11, 2016 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport.

