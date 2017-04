June 25

Richard Egarr leads the Handel and Haydn Society in Beethoven's revolutionary Symphony No. 3 on WCRB In Concert.

On the program:

Beethoven - Symphony No. 3, "Eroica"

Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 4, "Italian"

Recorded on Oct. 30, 2016, at Symphony Hall in Boston

For more information about upcoming concerts, visit the Handel and Haydn Society.