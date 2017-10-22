Berlin in Boston with the Celebrity Series

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, hear the best of Berlin, featuring the Philharmonia Quartett Berlin and the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
On the program:
MOZART Fantasy in F minor for Mechanical Organ, K. 594
HAYDN String Quartet No. 51, Op. 64 No. 4
LIGETI Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet
SCHUMANN Quartet in A minor, Op. 41 No. 1
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat, Op. 130, IV. Allegro assai - Alla danza tedesca
NIELSEN Wind Quintet, Op. 43 (1922)
SCHULLER Blues for Wind Quintet
MEDAGLIA El Porsche Negro
MOZART Serenade No. 13 in G major, K. 525, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik: II. Romance: Andante
Recorded on February 3, 2017 and March 3, 2017 at Jordan Hall.
Learn more about the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.
Learn more about the Philharmonia Quartett Berlin.