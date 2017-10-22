Berlin in Boston with the Celebrity Series

Related Program: 
  • Top: Philharmonia Quartett Berlin; Bottom: Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet
Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, hear the best of Berlin, featuring the Philharmonia Quartett Berlin and the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.

On the program:

MOZART Fantasy in F minor for Mechanical Organ, K. 594
HAYDN String Quartet No. 51, Op. 64 No. 4
LIGETI Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet
SCHUMANN Quartet in A minor, Op. 41 No. 1
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat, Op. 130, IV. Allegro assai - Alla danza tedesca
NIELSEN Wind Quintet, Op. 43 (1922)
SCHULLER Blues for Wind Quintet
MEDAGLIA El Porsche Negro
MOZART Serenade No. 13 in G major, K. 525, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik: II. Romance: Andante 

Recorded on February 3, 2017 and March 3, 2017 at Jordan Hall.

Learn more about the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.

Learn more about the Philharmonia Quartett Berlin.

Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Celebrity Series of Boston
Philharmonia Quartett Berlin
Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet