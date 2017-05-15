Bernstein's "Age of Anxiety" with Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Saturday at 8pm, the French pianist joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra for Bernstein's jazz-inflected take on modern existentialism, and Andris Nelsons conducts Shostakovich's massive Symphony No. 4, live from Symphony Hall.

Saturday, March 24, 2018 (encore Monday, April 2)

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 4

Andris Nelsons talks about the relationship between Bernstein's Age of Anxiety and Shostakovich's Fourth Symphony:

Hear a preview of Bernstein's The Age of Anxiety with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, recorded at Tanglewood in 2017: