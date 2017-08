Sunday, October 8, 2017

9:00 PM

"Voices" returns to opera with a mini opera-fest! Two weeks of great drama and great singing. Kicking things off: Bizet's "Carmen," starring Tatiana Troyanos and Placido Domingo.

BIZET Carmen

Tatiana Troyanos (Carmen)

Placido Domingo (Don José)

Kiri Te Kanawa (Micaëla)

José van Dam (Escamillo)

London Philharmonic Orchestra

John Alldis Choir

Georg Solti, conductor