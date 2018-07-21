Blomstedt Conducts a Concert of Remembrance

Saturday, July 21, 2018
8:00 PM
Herbert Blomstedt leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in works celebrating the memory of the lost through Bernstein's "Halil," and Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass," in concert at Tanglewood.
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Elizabeth Rowe, flute
Hannah Morrison, soprano
Elisabeth Kulman, mezzo-soprano
Nicholas Phan, tenor
Michael Nagy, baritone
MOZART Symphony No. 34
BERNSTEIN Ḥalil, Nocturne for flute and orchestra
HAYDN Missa in angustiis (Lord Nelson Mass)
Watch a birthday tribute to Blomstedt from the Berlin Philharmonic:
Learn more about Bernstein's Halil, including notes from the composer and a video sample.