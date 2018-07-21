Blomstedt Conducts a Concert of Remembrance

Saturday, July 21, 2018

8:00 PM

Herbert Blomstedt leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in works celebrating the memory of the lost through Bernstein's "Halil," and Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass," in concert at Tanglewood.

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Elizabeth Rowe, flute

Hannah Morrison, soprano

Elisabeth Kulman, mezzo-soprano

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Michael Nagy, baritone

MOZART Symphony No. 34

BERNSTEIN Ḥalil, Nocturne for flute and orchestra

HAYDN Missa in angustiis (Lord Nelson Mass)

Watch a birthday tribute to Blomstedt from the Berlin Philharmonic:

Learn more about Bernstein's Halil, including notes from the composer and a video sample.