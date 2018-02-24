Blue Heron's Deep Dive into Ockeghem

On WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron, the renowned vocal ensemble continues its multi-year exploration of music by rarely heard 15th-century master Johannes Ockeghem, now available on demand.
February 25, 2018
7:00 PM
On the program:
REGIS Celsitonantis ave genitrix / Abrahe fit promissio
BARBINGANT Au travail suis
OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Kyrie & Gloria
ANONYMOUS En atendant vostre venue
OCKEGHEM Credo sine nomine
CARON Cent mil escuz
OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Credo, Sanctus, & Agnus Dei
OCKEGHEM Ma maistresse
OCKEGHEM Missa Ma maistresse, Kyrie & Gloria
Hear the concert on demand:
Hear a preview of the program with Blue Heron's Scott Metcalfe, New England Conservatory musicologist Sean Gallagher, and WCRB's Brian McCreath:
Read program notes and translations
Find more information about Blue Heron and Ockeghem@600.