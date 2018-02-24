Related Program: 
In Concert

Blue Heron's Deep Dive into Ockeghem

  • Blue Heron Choir
    Blue Heron Choir
    Liz Linder

On WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron, the renowned vocal ensemble continues its multi-year exploration of music by rarely heard 15th-century master Johannes Ockeghem, now available on demand.

February 25, 2018
7:00 PM

On the program:

REGIS Celsitonantis ave genitrix / Abrahe fit promissio
BARBINGANT Au travail suis
OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Kyrie & Gloria
ANONYMOUS En atendant vostre venue
OCKEGHEM Credo sine nomine
CARON Cent mil escuz
OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Credo, Sanctus, & Agnus Dei
OCKEGHEM Ma maistresse
OCKEGHEM Missa Ma maistresse, Kyrie & Gloria

Hear the concert on demand:

Hear a preview of the program with Blue Heron's Scott Metcalfe, New England Conservatory musicologist Sean Gallagher, and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Read program notes and translations

Find more information about Blue Heron and Ockeghem@600.

Tags: 
Blue Heron
Johannes Ockeghem

Related Content

Blue Heron's 15th-Century Christmas

Blue Heron
Liz Linder

December 24, 2017

7:00 PM

Blue Heron channels the peaceful beauty of Christmas in 15th-century France and Burgundy on WCRB In Concert.