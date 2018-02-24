Blue Heron's Deep Dive into Ockeghem

On WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron, the renowned vocal ensemble continues its multi-year exploration of music by rarely heard 15th-century master Johannes Ockeghem, now available on demand.

February 25, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

REGIS Celsitonantis ave genitrix / Abrahe fit promissio

BARBINGANT Au travail suis

OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Kyrie & Gloria

ANONYMOUS En atendant vostre venue

OCKEGHEM Credo sine nomine

CARON Cent mil escuz

OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Credo, Sanctus, & Agnus Dei

OCKEGHEM Ma maistresse

OCKEGHEM Missa Ma maistresse, Kyrie & Gloria

Hear the concert on demand:

Hear a preview of the program with Blue Heron's Scott Metcalfe, New England Conservatory musicologist Sean Gallagher, and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Read program notes and translations

Find more information about Blue Heron and Ockeghem@600.