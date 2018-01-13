Boston Children's Chorus Celebrates MLK Day

Now on demand, in advance of tonight's celebration of Martin Luther King Day, WCRB In Concert with the Boston Children's Chorus honors Dr. King's legacy with a broadcast of the 2017 concert.

Broadcast date:

January 14, 2018

7:00 PM

Recorded on January 16, 2017.

On the program:

Clara WARD How I Got Over

Spiritual, arr. Anthony TRECEK-KING On My Way

Stevie WONDER Conversation Piece

Susan BORWICK Ain't I A Woman

Joel THOMPSON Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, III. Amadou Diallo

Missy HIGGINS Oh Canada

Spirituals, arr. Craig Hella JOHNSON Soon Ah Will Be Done / I Wanna Die Easy

Spiritual, arr. Jane SAPP and Emily HOWE Ain't You Got A Right

Sol AMARFIO and Teddy OSEI Woyaya

Brian TATE We Are One

Rosephanye POWELL I Will Sing

Please note: this concert, recorded in 2017, airs on WCRB on Sunday, January 14 at 7pm. This year's concert is the following night, Monday, January 15, also at 7pm.

