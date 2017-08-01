Boston Early Music Festival Presents the London Haydn Quartet

April 23
In an elegant, charming program titled "Verve, Veritas, and Virtuosity," the quartet joins clarinetist Eric Hoeprich at the Boston Early Music Festival for WCRB's In Concert.
The London Haydn Quartet
Eric Hoeprich, clarinet
Beethoven - String Quartet in G major, Op. 18, No. 2
Haydn - String Quartet in F major, Op. 77, No. 2
Weber - Clarinet Quintet, Op. 34
Recorded on January 13, 2017 at First Church in Cambridge, Congregational.
