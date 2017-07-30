"Britain Between Battles" with the Boston Chamber Music Society

May 7, 2017
The Boston Chamber Music Society plays rarely-heard British gems from the turbulent years between the two World Wars, and A Far Cry rounds out the concert with works by Elgar and Tchaikovsky.
Boston Chamber Music Society (Part One):
Peggy Pearson, oboe
Judith Eissenberg & Jesse Mills, violins
Dimitri Murrath & Marcus Thompson, violas
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Rieko Aizawa, piano
A Far Cry (Part Two)
On the Program:
Part One:
BLISS: Oboe Quintet (1927)
BAX: Sonata for Viola and Piano (1922)
Part Two:
ELGAR: Introduction and Allegro
TCHAIKOVSKY: Serenade for Strings, performed from memory
