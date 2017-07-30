"Britain Between Battles" with the Boston Chamber Music Society

May 7, 2017

The Boston Chamber Music Society plays rarely-heard British gems from the turbulent years between the two World Wars, and A Far Cry rounds out the concert with works by Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

Boston Chamber Music Society (Part One):

Peggy Pearson, oboe

Judith Eissenberg & Jesse Mills, violins

Dimitri Murrath & Marcus Thompson, violas

Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Rieko Aizawa, piano

A Far Cry (Part Two)

On the Program:

Part One:

BLISS: Oboe Quintet (1927)

BAX: Sonata for Viola and Piano (1922)

Part Two:

ELGAR: Introduction and Allegro

TCHAIKOVSKY: Serenade for Strings, performed from memory

Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society.

Learn more about A Far Cry.