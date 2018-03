April 1, 2018

9:00 PM

For Easter Sunday on Voices, enjoy a dubious Bach Easter cantata, and a lush and tragic opera set on Easter morning in a 19th century Sicilian village, Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana."

MASCAGNI Cavalleria Rusticana

Montserrat Caballé (Santuzza)

José Carreras (Turiddu)

Matteo Manuguerra (Alfio)

Julia Hamari (Lola)

Astrid Varnay (Mamma Lucia)

Philharmonia Orchestra

Ambrosian Opera Chorus

Southend Boys' Choir

Riccardo Muti, conductor