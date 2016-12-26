CD of the Week: Jenny Lin: Melody's Mostly Musical Day

The pianist designs a concept album for children, evoking the fondest memories of her own childhood.

Traveling back to her days of growing up, pianist Jenny Lin creates a story about a young girl named Melody, and her youthful adventures over the course of a day. Comprised of twenty-six short pieces, Melody’s day begins with the lighthearted sounds of Tchaikovsky and Mozart, and journeys through sprightly pieces by Grieg, Mussorgsky, and many others.

Watch a preview of Melody's Mostly Musical Day:

For more information and to purchase this recording, visit ArkivMusic.