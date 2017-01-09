CD of the Week: Lars Vogt: Schubert

In an all-Schubert program, the German pianist performs three of the composer’s more intimate works for solo piano.

In order to furnish an outstanding musical performance, it is crucial that the performer venture into the psyche of the composer – and in the case of the emotionally troubled Franz Schubert, the task at hand remains a particularly monumental one. Winding through Schubert’s Four Impromptus, Six German Dances, and Musical Moments, pianist Lars Vogt explores the complex personality of Schubert, from his jovial playfulness to lamenting nostalgia.

Listen to Lars Vogt playing Schubert at the 2011 Verbier Festival:

