CD of the Week: The Montreal Guitar Trio: Danzas

In their seventh album, the Montreal Guitar Trio plays vivacious Spanish and Latin American dances with the spirit of "reviving a great friendship."

The rich musical cultures of Spain and Latin America have given the classical world some of the most lively and colorful pieces of music ever written. Their influence can be seen in nearly every composer’s repertoire, from Bach’s stately keyboard suites to the swirling imagery of Debussy’s Estampes. At the heart of all of this lies dance music, a cornerstone of Spanish and Latin classical music.

Since its inception nearly two decades ago, the Montreal Guitar Trio (or MG3, for short) has since become one of the world’s leading ensembles for Spanish and Latin classical music. Now, after having solidified a decorated array of awards and international collaborations, the group returns to its roots – the music that started it all for them. MG3 member Glenn Lévesque reminisces: “It reminds me of my days at Université de Montréal – 80 or 90% of the music we played was Spanish. It’s like reviving a great friendship.”

In rich arrangements of works by guitarists Paco de Lucía and Agustín Barrios Mangoré, plus Manuel de Falla, MG3 looks back at the traditions of Spanish and Paraguayan dance music. As one member, Sébastien Dufour, notes, "We wanted to return to the roots of flamenco, typical Spanish dances like the farruca and bulería, to get the essence of what the composers were expressing and to create versions that highlight the energy and passion of flamenco."

Watch a trailer:

Track listing:

1. Al Di Meola/Paco de Lucía: Mediterranean Sundance/Río Ancho

2-4. Agustín Barrios Mangoré: La Catedral

5. Paco de Lucía: Canción de amor

6. Manuel de Falla: El sombrero de tres picos: Danza del molinero

7. Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Danza espaõla No. 1

8. Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Danza ritual del fuego

9-11. Manuel de Falla: Selections from Siete canciones populares españolas

12. Charlie Haden: Our Spanish Love Song