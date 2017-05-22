CD of the Week: Mozart: Les Violons du Roy

In a new album of Mozart's horn concertos, Les Violons du Roy pay tribute to one of classical music's great friendships.

Born in 1732, the Viennese horn player Joseph Leutgeb had met Mozart as a young boy in his hometown of Salzburg. The two began a lifelong friendship. Leutgeb, who became one of the world’s leading musicians, ended up in Vienna decades later, while Mozart was there. It would have been nearly impossible for two highly-acclaimed members of the music community to not cross paths in Vienna – and indeed they did.

So inspirational was Leutgeb’s musicianship that Mozart set to work writing concertos for the horn player at once. Throughout his years in Vienna, Mozart ended up writing four concertos – three complete, and one left unfinished by the time of his death – which have since become standards in the horn repertoire.

In their newest recording, the Canadian chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy and horn player Louis-Philippe Marsolais pay tribute to Mozart and Leutgeb’s collaborations. The album also features a bassoon concerto by Mozart, his first concerto written for a wind instrument.

Watch a trailer:

Learn more about the horn:

For more information and to purchase this recording, visit ArkivMusic.

Track listing:

1-3. Concerto for Horn No. 2, K. 417

4-6. Concerto for Horn No. 3, K. 447

7-9. Concerto for Horn No. 4, K. 495

10-11. Concerto for Horn No. 1, K. 412 (386b)

12. Rondo for Horn in E-flat major, K. 371

13-15. Concerto for Bassoon in B-flat major, K. 191 (186e)