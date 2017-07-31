CD of the Week: Windscape: Maurice Ravel

Ravel claimed that all music could be transcribed for instruments other than those for which it was originally written, as long as "good taste presides." On this new CD of wind quintet arrangements of some of his most beloved works, good taste certainly does preside.

As the Artist-in-Residents at the Manhattan School of Music, the wind quintet Windscape has become a unique personality in the international music scene. The quintet is comprised of flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn, and bassoon players who have been featured soloists with countless ensembles, and they all are closely tied with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. The group describes their mission in the album’s liner notes:

“Windscape’s innovative programs and accompanying presentations are created to take listeners on a musical and historical world tour – evoking through music and engaging commentary vivid cultural landscapes of distant times and places.”

In their newest release, the group performs wind quintet arrangements of five of Ravel’s most beloved orchestral compositions.

Listen to Windscape perform Bach:

For more information, to listen to tracks, and to purchase this recording, visit Amazon.

Track listing:

1. Valses nobles et sentimentales

2. "La Flûte Enchantée" from Shéhérazade

3-8. Le Tombeau de Couperin

9. Pièce en forme de Habanera

10-14. Ma Mère L'Oye