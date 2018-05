June 3, 2018

9:00 PM

All June on Voices, we're highlighting different liturgical masses, starting with Haydn's paradoxically joyful "Mass in Time of War," thought by some to be an anti-war statement. Sunday at 9pm!

HAYDN Mass in Time of War

Judith Blegen, soprano

Brigitte Fassbaender, contralto

Claes H. Ahnsjö, tenor

Hans Sotin, bass

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Leonard Bernstein, conductor