Sunday, July 22, 2018

7:00 PM

Christian Tetzlaff joins the BSO as the guest soloist in Sibelius's mountainous Violin Concerto, and Thomas Adès conducts the Finnish composer's Symphony No. 5.

Thomas Adès, conductor

Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Thomas ADЀS Suite from Powder Her Face

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

