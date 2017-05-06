Related Program: 
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein in a World Premiere

In concert at Symphony Hall, American cellist Alisa Weilerstein is the soloist in "un despertar," a world premiere by Matthias Pintscher, and François-Xavier Roth leads the BSO in Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral," and the "Corsaire" Overture by Berlioz.

SaturdayMarch 25, and Monday, April 3

François-Xavier Roth, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Berlioz - Le Corsaire Overture
Pintscher - "un despertar" (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Beethoven - Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

