CelloBae Steals Show at Royal Wedding

It's Friday! Link roundup is here! It's a long weekend! What could be better? The twitter world dubbing a cellist #cellobae, that's what.

1. First things first: Sheku Kanneh-Mason rocked the world last Saturday at the royal wedding. Twitter started calling him #cellobae. His album rose to the top of the US iTunes charts. The crew on the "Pop Culture Happy Hour" podcast had a great summary of all the reasons people are getting excited about Sheku (skip to the 11:50 mark if you don't want to hear their whole discussion). And in case you missed it, here's the video:

2. Have you ever wondered what the iconic theme music from Star Wars would sound like if it were played on ancient instruments? Of course you have. Just in time for Solo, here's... that.

3. Remember when rock music was really rock music? Like, played on actual rocks? Such an instrument exists, and it's called a lithophone. Here's a video about one:

4. In On Chesil Beach, a new film starring Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle, Ronan's character is a classical violinist! Ronan doesn't play violin, though, so all of the music you hear her play is actualy performed by violinist Esther Yoo. Find out how they do it - then watch the trailer:

5. This week, we went down a bit of an unusual rabbit hole. We love music played on unconventional instruments, but what about music that isn't played on instruments at all? Like, say... on a calculator? Or, heck, what about the sound of a marker on paper?