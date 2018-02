March 18, 2018

9:00 PM

A beautiful mass for the dead this week on Voices, written in the wake of the French Revolution by the ever-politically nimble Luigi Cherubini.

In the tumultuous political world pre- and post-French Revolution, Cherubini played both sides as deftly as any instrument. This week on Voices, his Requiem in C minor, written for the newly-reinstated post-Bonaparte monarchy in 1816.

CHERUBINI Requiem in C minor

Ambrosian Singers

Philharmonia Singers

Riccardo Muti, conductor