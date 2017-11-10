Chopin's Pickled Heart, an Origami Violin, and More

By 3 hours ago

The link roundup returns! Here's what you may have missed this week in the wide, wacky world of classical music.

  1. Opera... that you can't hear? Sure, why not? Turns out, even if you can't hear the notes, you can still feel the effects. Ashley Fure's "The Force of Things" is an experiment in infrasound
     
  2.  Take a few minutes out of your busy day to fold a sweet origami violin!

  3. Are you one of the many people who grew up on Sailor Moon? If so, you'll love this 25th anniversary concert:

  4. This headline says it all: "Examination of Chopin's pickled heart solves riddle of his early death.

  5. Can you really hear a difference between a cheap and an expensive instrument? Violinist Rob Landes tested a $62 violin against a $285,000 one:

  6. Alma Deutscher, age 12, is an incredible musical talent: she plays violin and piano beautifully, and she composes - not unlike a certain Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. But she'd rather start her own musical legacy than follow in his footsteps.

Tags: 
link roundup

Related Content

Link Roundup: 8 Things from This Week on the Classical Internet

By Oct 20, 2017

This week: the Melodica Men tackle Gershwin, Britney Spears paints to Mozart, and members of the Danish National Chamber Orchestra experiment with the world's hottest chili pepper.