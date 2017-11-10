Chopin's Pickled Heart, an Origami Violin, and More

The link roundup returns! Here's what you may have missed this week in the wide, wacky world of classical music.

Opera... that you can't hear? Sure, why not? Turns out, even if you can't hear the notes, you can still feel the effects. Ashley Fure's "The Force of Things" is an experiment in infrasound.



Take a few minutes out of your busy day to fold a sweet origami violin!

Are you one of the many people who grew up on Sailor Moon? If so, you'll love this 25th anniversary concert:



This headline says it all: "Examination of Chopin's pickled heart solves riddle of his early death."

Can you really hear a difference between a cheap and an expensive instrument? Violinist Rob Landes tested a $62 violin against a $285,000 one:

