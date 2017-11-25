Chris Thile's Bach on Mandolin

Chris Thile talks with host Brian McCreath about playing Bach's music on the mandolin and his recording of solo violin sonatas and partitas.
On the program:
Two-Part Inventions Nos. 8 in F, BWV 779, 11 in G minor, BWV 782, & 10 in G, BWV 781 -
Till Fellner, piano
Cantata BWV 49 Ich geh' und suche mit Verlangen (translation) -
Caroline Weynants, soprano; Lieven Termont, bass; Il Gardelino, Marcel Ponseele, director
Partita No. 1 in B minor, BWV 1002: VIII. Double - Chris Thile, mandolin
Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001 - Chris Thile, mandolin