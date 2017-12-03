Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

The Christmas Oratorio, Part 1, in Concert

  • Ceiling Detail of the Lobby at the Musikverein, Vienna
    Courtesy of the Musikverein

On the program:

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (attr. Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland after BWV 659 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part I (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano;  Bernarda Fink, alto;  Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist);  Gerald Finley, bass;  Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Concerto for two violins in D minor, BWV 1043 - Julia Fischer and Alexander Sitkovetsky, violins;  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

