The Christmas Oratorio, Part 1, in Concert

On the program:

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (attr. Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland after BWV 659 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part I (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Gerald Finley, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Concerto for two violins in D minor, BWV 1043 - Julia Fischer and Alexander Sitkovetsky, violins; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields