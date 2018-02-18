The Coffee Cantata

Listen to the episode

This week on The Bach Hour, hear an organ with porcelain pipes, a concerto played by Anderson and Roe, and a cantata about a young girl's love for coffee.

On the program:

Chorale Partita BWV 767 O Gott, du frommer Gott - Matthias Eisenberg, organ (Jehmlich organ, with porcelain pipes, at the Meissen Porcelain factory, Meissen, Germany)

Cantata BWV 211 Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht (Coffee Cantata) (translation) - Anne Grimm, soprano (Liesgen); Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens (Herr Schlendrian); Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor

Concerto for 2 keyboards in C, BWV 1061 - Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

selection from Pastorale in F, BWV 590 - Matthias Eisenberg, organ