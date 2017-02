March 26

This week on WCRB's In Concert, hear highlights from the Boston Symphony Chamber Players' 2016-2017 season, including Schubert's "Trout" Quintet featuring composer, conductor, pianist, and Boston Symphony Orchestra Artistic Partner Thomas Adès.

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Thomas Adès, piano

Recorded on October 10, 2016 and January 22, 2017 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

