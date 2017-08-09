In Concert with Rockport Music

February 26

This week on WCRB's In Concert, hear the Chameleon Arts Ensemble play chamber music by J.S. Bach and sons, including the Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, as well as performances by the Trio Con Brio Copenhagen in concerts recorded on June 19 and October 16, 2016 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center at Rockport Music.

