June 4

The Chameleon Arts Ensemble performs music by Bach and his sons, and the Trio con Brio Copenhagen plays Smetana, all on WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music.

On the program:

W.F. Bach - Sinfonia in D minor

J.C. Bach - Oboe Quintet in F minor

C.P.E. Bach - Trio Sonata, "Sanguineus and Melancholicus"

J.S. Bach - Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Rossini - Duetto for cello and double bass

Smetana - Piano Trio in G minor

Recorded on June 19 and October 16, 2016 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center at Rockport Music.

Learn more about Rockport Music.

Learn more about the Trio con Brio Copenhagen.

Learn more about the Chameleon Arts Ensemble.