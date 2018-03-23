DJ Orchestra Plays Mendelssohn on Turntables

Invention is the name of the game in this week's link roundup. Instruments made from turntables, Lego, and tsunami debris - plus a touch of the macabre. Onward!
- We love people who make music from non-traditional instruments here on the link roundup. So, to start things off, here's a DJ orchestra made of turntables:
- ...And what about a song written for instruments made of Lego?
- Classic FM released the latest episode of their classical true crime podcast Case Notes, and this time, it's all about composer Carlo Gesualdo's grisly murders:
- Would you be surprised if I told you that fugues are enjoying a resurgence in popularity? What if I told you that they never stopped being popular? According to The Economist, fugues are as popular as ever with everyone from football fans to Spanish rockers.
- Marking the 7th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake-turned-tsunami that devastated Japan, this violinist gave a concert on a violin built from debris from that very tsunami. Here is a lovely short video about the project: