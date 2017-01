February 12

The Boston Chamber Music Society presents an all-Dvorák program, including the Terzetto in C major for Two Violins and Viola (Op. 74, B. 148), in "From Bohemia to Iowa," a concert recorded on February 21, 2016.

Yura Lee, violin & viola

David Bowlin, violin

Dimitri Murrath, viola

Marcus Thompson, viola

Gabriel Cabezas, cello