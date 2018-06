Saturday night at 8 in an encore broadcast of the BSO, Hilary Hahn is the guest soloist in Dvorák’s jovial Violin Concerto, and Gustavo Gimeno leads Schumann’s verdant “Spring” Symphony.

Saturday, June 2, 2018

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from October 14, 2017

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Hilary Hahn, violin

LIGETI Concert Românesc

DVORÁK Violin Concerto

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 1, Spring

Hear a preview with Hilary Hahn on The Answered Question: