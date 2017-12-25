Enrique Granados: The Poetic Guitar

Guitarist Stephen Marchionda performs dance suites by the Spanish composer, showcasing Granados the composer, nature lover, and poet.

“As Enrique Granados was improvising at the piano in the home of a friend, someone asked what music he was playing. Gesturing towards to the courtyard, Granados explained that he was 'playing' 'that garden, those flowers, the blue and orange heavens at sunset, the peace of the jasmines.'”

As the final week of 2017 rolls around, we are once again met with blustery, cold weather. Luckily, there’s a quick fix for that: a warm Mediterranean embrace through the vibrant music of Spanish composer Enrique Granados. The warmth present in Granados’s compositions exists, in part, because many of his pieces are composed with the poetry of the subject in mind – the graceful flow of dances and movement, or the simple awe of nature.

Guitarist Stephen Marchionda offers a new perspective on dance music by Granados. Arranging piano works for solo guitar, his Spanish Dances and Eight Poetic Waltzes provide the perfect insight into Granados as a composer, poet, and admirer of the world around him.

Watch a trailer for the album:

Track listing:

1-9. Selections from Danzas Españolas, Op. 37

10. La Maja de Goya

11. El Mirar de la Maja

12. Ochos valses poéticos