June 17, 2018

9:00 PM

Described both as Beethoven's "most humiliating public disaster" and the "expression of childlike serenity," enjoy one of the least heard of Beethoven's major works Sunday at 9pm on WCRB: the "Mass in C major."

BEETHOVEN Mass in C major, Op. 86

Henriette Schellenberg, soprano

Marietta Simpson, mezzo-soprano

Jon Humphrey, tenor

Myron Myers, bass

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Robert Shaw, conductor