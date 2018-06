August 26, 2018

9:30 PM

Join Chris Voss for WCRB's Voices, exploring the depth and breadth of vocal music, including choral works, art songs, opera, and much, much more! For the finale to the first season of Voices is Haydn's oratorio "The Creation."

HAYDN "The Creation"

Julia Kleiter, soprano

Maximilian Schmitt, tenor

Johannes Weisser, bass

RIAS Chamber Choir

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

René Jacobs, conductor