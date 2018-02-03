Finding Schubert in Joy and Sorrow

On WCRB In Concert, pianist Thomas Adès is the anchor of two of Schubert's most iconic works, the deeply evocative and emotional "Winterreise," and the leisurely, carefree "Trout Quintet."
February 4, 2018
7:00 PM
On the program:
SCHUBERT Piano Quintet in A, D. 667 "Trout"
Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Thomas Adès, piano
Hear this performance of the "Trout" Quintet on demand
SCHUBERT Winterreise
Ian Bostridge, tenor
Thomas Adès, piano
This performance of Winterreise is no longer available on demand
Read translations of Winterreise, and hear a preview with Ian Bostridge: