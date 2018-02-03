Finding Schubert in Joy and Sorrow

On WCRB In Concert, pianist Thomas Adès is the anchor of two of Schubert's most iconic works, the deeply evocative and emotional "Winterreise," and the leisurely, carefree "Trout Quintet."

February 4, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

SCHUBERT Piano Quintet in A, D. 667 "Trout"

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Thomas Adès, piano

Hear this performance of the "Trout" Quintet on demand

SCHUBERT Winterreise

Ian Bostridge, tenor

Thomas Adès, piano

This performance of Winterreise is no longer available on demand

Read translations of Winterreise, and hear a preview with Ian Bostridge: