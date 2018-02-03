Related Program: 
In Concert

Finding Schubert in Joy and Sorrow

    Portrait of Franz Schubert by Gustave Klimt

On WCRB In Concert, pianist Thomas Adès is the anchor of two of Schubert's most iconic works, the deeply evocative and emotional "Winterreise,"  and the leisurely, carefree "Trout Quintet."

February 4, 2018
7:00 PM

On the program:

SCHUBERT Piano Quintet in A, D. 667 "Trout"
     Boston Symphony Chamber Players
     Thomas Adès, piano

Hear this performance of the "Trout" Quintet on demand

SCHUBERT Winterreise
     Ian Bostridge, tenor
     Thomas Adès, piano

This performance of Winterreise is no longer available on demand

Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players.

Read translations of Winterreise, and hear a preview with Ian Bostridge:

