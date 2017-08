Sunday, September 17, 2017

9:00 PM

Monteverdi - the spoke in the wheel of Renaissance music - was a master of vocal music. This week on "Voices," we celebrate his brilliance with a hallmark performance of his "Vespers of 1610," performed in the St. Mark's Basilica in Venice by the Monteverdi Choir.

MONTEVERDI Vespers of 1610 (Vespro della Beata Vergine)

The Monteverdi Choir

The London Oratory Junior Choir

The English Baroque Soloists

John Eliot Gardiner, conductor