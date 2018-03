Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert, the Neave Trio launches a residency at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in a program that explores individual character through music by Debussy, Bernstein, Piazzolla, and more.

March 25, 2018

7:00 PM

The Neave Trio

Anna Williams, violin

Mikhail Veselov, cello

Eri Nakamura, piano

Hear an interview with the Neave Trio:

On the Program:

DEBUSSY Trio in G Major

BERNSTEIN Piano Trio Op. 2

FOOTE Trio in B-flat Major

PIAZZOLLA Estaciones Porteñas

Learn more about the Neave Trio.