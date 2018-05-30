Front Row Boston, Live at Fraser, featuring Lara Downes

Join us on June 4 in WCRB's intimate Fraser Studio for a live performance by one of today's most fascinating artists.

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Monday, June 4, 2018

Lara Downes’ musical style strives to create experiences that bring 19th and 20th century traditions firmly into the present for 21st century audiences. Her style has been described as a combination of both classical and eclectic, blending many traditions, styles, cultures, and genres.

Born in San Francisco and raised in Europe, Lara's ancestry is a mix of African American and Eastern European backgrounds. Lara takes inspiration from musicians that who inspire her, from Leonard Bernstein to Nina Simone.

A laureate of the 2016 Sphinx Medal of Excellence award, Lara has been recognized as a leader in expanding the reach of the arts, as a performer, an entrepreneur, and a cultural visionary.

Lara enjoys creative collaborations with a range of artists, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma, roots singer Rhiannon Giddens, beatboxer Kevin "K.O." Olusola and former United States Poet Laureate Rita Dove. Her partnerships with prominent composers span genres and generations to bring significant new contributions to the piano repertoire.

Downes' newest release and Sony Music album For Lenny is an intimate centennial tribute to Leonard Bernstein and his American legacy. The album was awarded the 2017 Classical Recording Foundation Award and debuted in the Billboard Top 20.

The evening will begin with local violinist Maura Shawn Scanlin and singer/songwriter Conor Hearne. They will be performing a handful of traditional American and Celtic selections in our intimate Fraser performance studio.

After the performances, we will have a beer and wine dessert reception with light refreshments.

