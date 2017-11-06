George Martin's Orchestral Music

Known as "the Fifth Beatle," Martin served as producer and arranger for many of the band's most famous hits. Now, with this new album, we have the pleasure of hearing his little-known film scores and orchestral music as well.

As the band's producer, George Martin is known lovingly around the world as “the fifth Beatle.” His orchestral arrangements and brilliant ideas shaped the sound of the band. But Martin was much more than just a record engineer and producer: he was also a composer.

The liner notes of the new album of Martin’s orchestral works outline his entire resume:

“As well as The Beatles he was responsible for the signing, production, and creating the orchestral arrangements for a whole collection of groups and solo artists who followed in their footsteps… It was the first time that the worlds of “pop” and “serious” music molded together in a genre-bending experience that blossomed into a new style of music that defied description.”

After his time with The Beatles ended, Martin continued to work with popular artists and on film scores, perhaps the most celebrated being his score for the 1973 James Bond film Live and Let Die.

The new album explores selections from a handful of films, radio dramas, and traditional classical compositions. Craig Leon conducts the Berlin Music Ensemble in homage to Martin, who passed away last year.

Watch a trailer for the album:

For more information and to purchase this recording, visit ArkivMusic.

Track listing:

1-5. The Pepperland Suite, from the film Yellow Submarine

6-9. Live and Let Die Suite

10-12. Three American Sketches, for violin and chamber orchestra

13. Judy's Theme

14-16. Under Milk Wood Overture

17. Belle Étoile

18. Waltz in D minor, for flute and chamber orchestra

19. Bach/arr. Martin: Prelude for Strings, from The Well-Tempered Clavier

20-29. The Mission Chorales