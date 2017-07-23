Gil Shaham on Bach

Listen to the episode

On the program:

Arioso, from the Harpsichord Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056 (trans. Stokowski) - Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Jose Serebrier, conductor

Cantata BWV 135 Ach Herr, mich armen Sünder (translation) - Siri Thornhill, soprano; Petra Noskaiova, alto; Christoph Genz, tenor; Jan Van der Crabben, baritone; La Petite Bande, Sigiswald Kuijken, conductor

Chorale Prelude: Ach Herr, mich armen Sünder - Harald Vogel, organ (John Brombaugh organ at Central Lutheran Church, Eugene, Oregon)

Partita No. 2 for solo violin, BWV 1004 - Gil Shaham, violin

Hear the complete interview with Gil Shaham on The Answered Question.