Gilbert and Sullivan's Maritime Comedy

May 20, 2018

9:30 PM

Sunday at 9:30pm, tune in for the signature irreverence of Gilbert and Sullivan in their hilarious tale of mix-ups in both love and rank aboard a British ship of war.

GILBERT & SULLIVAN H.M.S. Pinafore

George Baker (The Rt. Hon. Sir Joseph Porter, KCB)

John Cameron (Captain Corcoran/Boatswain)

Owen Brannigan (Dick Deadeye/Boatswain's Mate)

James Milligan (Boatswain/Boatswain's Mate)

Richard Lewis (Ralph Rackstraw)

Elsie Morison (Josephine)

Marjorie Thomas (Hebe)

Monica Sinclair (Little Buttercup)

Pro Arte Orchestra

Glyndebourne Festival Chorus

Malcolm Sargent, conductor