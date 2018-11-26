Gilbert and Sullivan's Maritime Comedy

May 20, 2018
9:30 PM
Sunday at 9:30pm, tune in for the signature irreverence of Gilbert and Sullivan in their hilarious tale of mix-ups in both love and rank aboard a British ship of war.
GILBERT & SULLIVAN H.M.S. Pinafore
George Baker (The Rt. Hon. Sir Joseph Porter, KCB)
John Cameron (Captain Corcoran/Boatswain)
Owen Brannigan (Dick Deadeye/Boatswain's Mate)
James Milligan (Boatswain/Boatswain's Mate)
Richard Lewis (Ralph Rackstraw)
Elsie Morison (Josephine)
Marjorie Thomas (Hebe)
Monica Sinclair (Little Buttercup)
Pro Arte Orchestra
Glyndebourne Festival Chorus
Malcolm Sargent, conductor