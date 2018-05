June 24, 2018

9:00 PM

Closing our month-long celebration of masses on Voices is Schubert – the only mass published in his lifetime and a work very close to his heart, the sublime "Mass in C major," Sunday at 9pm.

SCHUBERT Mass in C major, D 452 (Op. 48)

Thomas Puchegger, boy-soprano

Belà Fischer, boy-alto

Jörg Hering, tenor

Harry van der Kamp, bass

Arno Hartmann, organ

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Vienna Boys Choir

Chorus Viennensis

Bruno Weil, conductor